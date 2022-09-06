Police arrest suspected bandits’ informant, six others in Niger

By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
Police in Niger State have arrested seven suspects for various offences including an informant in connection with the alleged kidnapping of four victims and killing of two among the victims in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The command stated this in a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, adding that this was in the continued effort of the State Police Command to rid the state of banditry, kidnapping and other criminalities.

It would be recalled that on 14/11/2021 at about 2000hrs, suspected armed bandits invaded Tegina town, Rafi LGA shooting sporadically and abducted four persons into Kagara forest which include one Aminu Garba and others.

Abiodun stated further that upon the receipt of this information, the command mobilised and drafted a combined team of the tactical squad comprised of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, FIIB tactical squad and vigilante members to the area.

He said: “Consequently, as a result of the sustained operational pressure on the hoodlums, two victims later escaped from the abductors, while the remaining two others were still in captivity including the said Aminu Garba.

“Unfortunately, the remaining two victims, i.e Aminu Garba and one other were killed by the kidnappers after collecting a ransom ofN13million (thirteen million naira).

“However, on 29/08/2022, based on technical intelligence, one Nasiru Musa aged 30yrs ‘m’ of Tegina was arrested within Tegina town in connection with the crime”, the statement added.


DSP Abiodun noted that “during interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to have conspired with one Lelwi (other names withheld) presently at large who connected him with one Gwaskan-Daji also at large and several others to kidnap the victims and collected the ransom.”

The suspect was also said to have claimed that he benefitted N250,000 from the crime proceeds, adding that he was also planning to kidnap the Council Chairman of Rafi LGA before his arrest.

DSP Abiodun however assured that the case was still under investigation.

