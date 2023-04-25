One suspected bandit has been arrested by police for trying to liase with criminal herders and invite them to attack a village in Anyiin, Logo local government area of Benue state.

The State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene disclosed this in a statement she made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday.

The Benue Command spokesperson said that the young man identified as Ephraim Ternenge was seen along Taraba/Benue border wondering around before someone approached him.

“On 22/04/2023 at about 1230hrs one Ephraim Ternenge Iortser of Logo Local Government Area was seen along Taraba-Benue border wondering in a suspicious manner.

“During investigation, the suspect confessed to have gone to the forest to liaise with criminal herders to pay him so that he can facilitate an attack on a village in Anyiin,” the statement read in parts.

The PPRO however said that investigation was ongoing to reveal more information about the suspect’s involvement in recent attack and possible arrest of other suspects involved in carrying out such heinous crimes.

