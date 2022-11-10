Police arrest suspected Ambazonia fighter in Taraba

By Terna Chikpa, Jalingo
Taraba State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested a suspected fighter of the Cameroon separatists group, Ambazonia in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Shokoya, confirmed the development in Jalingo while speaking at a dialogue meeting with political parties in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

Abimbola disclosed that the suspect, General Basile, was nabbed in Kurmi local government which is one of the border local governments with the Republic of Cameroon.

The CP also disclosed that the suspect before his arrest had been terrorising the border communities of Taraba and Cameroon with his group, and promised to ensure the arrest of the gang members while the investigation for his prosecution continues.

