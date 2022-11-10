Police arrest suspected Ambazonia fighter in Taraba

Taraba State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested a suspected fighter of the Cameroon separatists group, Ambazonia in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Shokoya, confirmed the development in Jalingo while speaking at a dialogue meeting with political parties in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

Abimbola disclosed that the suspect, General Basile, was nabbed in Kurmi local government which is one of the border local governments with the Republic of Cameroon.

The CP also disclosed that the suspect before his arrest had been terrorising the border communities of Taraba and Cameroon with his group, and promised to ensure the arrest of the gang members while the investigation for his prosecution continues.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

American Rapper, 50 Cent, To Shoot TV Series On Hushpuppi

Popular American rapper, actor, movie and TV shows producer, Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent has disclosed plans to make a TV series about the recently convicted internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi…

Stroke No Longer A Disease Of The Elderly —Stroke Action

CHIEF Executive Officer, Stroke Action, Rita Melifonwu, says that stroke is no longer a disease of the elderly, it can happen to anyone, anywhere, and anytime just as in 2019…

Japa: Medical Experts Bemoan Loss Of Best Hands To Brain-Drain

As Nigeria continues to lose hundreds of doctors annually to brain drain, a large number of them to the United Kingdom (UK), experts say that the country is not training enough doctors nor is it retaining those currently in practice…

Over 4 Million Nigerians To Benefit From £95m UK Investment To Help Adapt To Climate Change

The UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, has announced as part of UK adaptation-related actions a £95 million Propcom+ investment that is set to benefit at least four million Nigerians, including two million women, to increase productivity…

Oshoala wins Women’s ICC award





Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has been honoured by the Women’s International Champions Cup for her role in advancing women’s soccer…