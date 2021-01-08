Police arrest suspected abductor of 12-year-old in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one of the suspected abductors of a 12-year-old girl, Blessing Imeh simply identified as “General.”

The teenager was found with a slit throat in Abraka, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State days after she was declared missing on January 1, 2021, while running an errand for her parents.

After several fruitless efforts were exerted to find her, another teenager was said to have found her in a cesspit behind their house on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, before raising the alarm.

Blessing was said to have testified that one of their neighbours, popularly called “General” and two other men allegedly kidnapped her.

Reacting to the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, DSP, confirmed to journalists that “General” had been arrested, adding that the victim was being medically attended to.

“The young girl was stabbed at the back and her throat was slit, but she’s alive and receiving treatment at the moment.

“She said three people lured her, but she could identify one who is a carpenter and their neighbour.

“The carpenter, called General, has been arrested and effort is being made to arrest other suspects,” she disclosed.

