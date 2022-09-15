Police arrest suspect who uses charms to defraud POS operators in Anambra

The Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested a criminal suspect who specialized in using charms to defraud Point Of Service (POS) operators in the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, in Awka, on Thursday, said the suspect, Chisom Nweke, age 26 years, a native of Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area, was arrested along Amawbia roundabout, in the same council area.

According to Tochukwu, the suspect confessed to using charms to defraud POS operators within Awka and its environs.

He said the arrest was made on Thursday, September 15, at about 9 am.

He said preliminary investigations reveals that the suspect cut plain white papers in size of money and give them to the POS operator for deposit. Efforts are emplaced to arrest other gang members.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Motorists, Travellers Stranded As Ado-Ilawe-Ekiti Road Collapses

MANY travellers and motorists on Wednesday were left stranded following the collapse of the Ado-Ekiti-Ilawe-Ekiti road, which connects the state to Ondo State….

FG Orders Buyers Of Seized Drug-Linked Properties To Pay N31m Extra

THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) has ordered the buyers of two seized real estate properties in Lagos to pay government more money to meet the cost of prevailing cost in 2001 when they were valued…..

Police Recruitment: Ex-IG Musiliu Smith Resigns As Chairman Of Police Service Commission

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Muslim Smith, has resigned from the post. The action is coming on the heels of controversy surrounding the recruitment process into the Nigeria Police Force…..

FG Pays N289m To 74 Victims Of Police Brutality

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, paid a total sum of N289, 384, 09 million as compensation to 74 beneficiaries and victims whose rights were violated by the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigerian police…