The Nigeria Police, Benue State Command, has disclosed the arrest of one person in connection with the alleged killing of a retired Judge, Justice Margaret Igbetar.

It will be recalled that the decomposing body of the retired judge, who is the President of Customary Court of Appeal, Benue State, was found on Thursday at her residence.

According to the statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Catherine Anene, a copy made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Saturday, noted that one Aondohemba Joseph had been arrested.

“On 24/8/2023 at about 1530hrs information was received at ‘E’ Police Division Makurdi, that Justice Margaret Mary Igbetar (rtd) could not respond to calls and was nowhere to be found. Detectives were immediately deployed for investigation.

“A search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange street, Gboko road, Makurdi led to the discovery of her dead body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts at her back.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation,” the statement reads in part.

Anene, who conveyed the condolence message of the Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, to the family condemned the dastardly act.

The CP assured the family of his commitment to ensure that he unravels the mystery behind the death and bring perpetrators to book.

