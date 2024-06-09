The Nigeria Police, Kaduna State Command, on Saturday, said its operatives have arrested six suspects for committing various crimes and recovered five vehicles

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “At about 0310 hours on Thursday, while conducting a routine patrol near the Agoro Level Crossing area, a team from the Tudun Wada Division in Zaria, intercepted a suspect identified as Babangida Sani, 37, from Faskari Local Government Area in Katsina State.”

He said the suspect was travelling from Jos to Faskari and had boarded a commercial motorcycle en route the Flyover Garage.

“During the search, the officers discovered an AK-47 rifle in the suspect’s possession.

“The motorcycle’s driver, upon witnessing the search, fled the scene but was promptly arrested and taken into custody by the officers, “he said.

Hassan also disclosed that on Tuesday, at 1800 hours, the Anti-Car Theft Unit of the command’s Criminal Investigation Department acted swiftly on a tip-off and recovered two abandoned vehicles.

They are a Toyota Matrix (Reg No: DKA 321 TT) and a Toyota Camry LE (Reg No: KGK 114 AA), in Mogadishu, Kaduna.

He added that the following day, on Wednesday, at about 1215 hours, a white Toyota Hilux van (Reg No: GWA 845 CY), reported stolen from Karji Junction, was also recovered at Yazid Hotel on Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna.

Hassan said, “Further investigations led to the arrest of three suspects: Sa’ad Abdullahi, Salihu Musa, and Usman Zubairu Ganu, all from Zamfara State.

“They were found in possession of two additional vehicles, a Honda Accord (Reg No: RBC 143 MQ) and a Mercedes Benz (Reg No: BKD 137 SB), also suspected to be stolen.”

The spokesperson said on Wednesday, at about 2105 hours, the DPO Millennium City Division received a report from the Sabon Gida vigilante group in Maraban Rido village, Sabo Area of Responsibility.

Consequently, they arrested three armed men on a motorcycle seen heading through a known bandits’ route towards the Eastern Bypass.

He said the suspects were suspected to be carrying concealed rifles.

“Acting swiftly on this information, the DPO mobilized a combined team of police patrol officers, a military strike force, and local vigilantes.

“An ambush was set at strategic locations, leading to the interception of the suspects near Kakura 2 Village along Umar Musa Yar’Adua Way.

”Two of the suspects managed to escape, but the motorcycle rider, identified as Buhari Madaki, 26, was captured along with his red Jincheng motorcycle.

“Upon questioning, Madaki was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for taking the dangerous route late at night, “Hassan said.

He said a discreet investigation was ongoing on the incidents.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Kaduna, Mr Ali Dabigi, has assured the public that the command remained committed to maintaining safety and security within the state.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the public in these efforts.(NAN)

