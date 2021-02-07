Police arrest six suspected kidnappers, rescue two victims in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja Police Command has launched a strategic counter-kidnapping operation to checkmate the menace which had led to the arrest is six suspects

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Mariam Yusuf.

Yusuf stated that the suspects were arrested on Saturday along Apo axis of the metropolis by the Operatives of the Anti-kidnap Team of the Command while acting on credible and intelligence information

According to her, the arrested suspects are “Frank Ozor 26, Nweke Uche, Chester Uzor 25, Chukwu Bethrand 27, Chukwu Samuel 25 and Kelechi Ngene 26 all male.”

The PPRO explained that the suspects who had earlier abducted three persons were arrested while attempting to relocate one of their victims.

She further added that an investigation led to the successfully rescue of two other victims who identified the suspects.

Yusuf stated that following the development, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma has deployed covert and overt crime-fighting strategies to strengthen security across the FCT especially areas with cumbersome terrain.

She further explained that the Command was working closely with sister security agencies, key stakeholders and community leaders to rid the FCT of criminal elements.

This is coming just as the Abuja reporter of the Punch Newspaper, Mr Okechukwu Nnodim, who was kidnapped at his residence in Arab road area of Kubwa, Abuja, last Wednesday was released by his captors.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that two young men who are sons of Nnodim’s neighbour that were also kidnapped on the fateful day were also freed.

