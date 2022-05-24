Police arrest six suspected cultists terrorising Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, on Tuesday, arrested six suspected cultists of two rival groups, who have been causing breach of peace in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, over a supremacy battle.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that one person was hacked to death, on Sunday night, at Quarry road area of the state capital, by hoodlums.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were arrested following a distress call which stated that some cult members were engaging themselves in the area.

Those arrested were identified as Kazeem Ogundairo (aka NEPA); Nasiru Idris (aka Aloma); Ayo Joshua (aka Terry G); Damilare Shogbamu (aka Dhray); Bisiriyu Ibrahim Owoyele and Labulo Jamiu (aka Jay Boy).

According to Oyeyemi, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, upon the receipt of the disturbance news ordered, ACP Bolanle Muritala, to move to the scene and bring the situation under control.

It was learnt that some of the hoodlums confronted the Police with dangerous weapons when sighted, while some ran in different directions to avoid being arrested.





At the end of the encounter, the squad succeeded in arresting six persons.

The CP had ordered a continuous operation “clamp down” on all known cultists in the state.

