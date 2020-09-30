Police arrest six persons over APC, PDP clash in Ondo

Ondo State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of six people in connection with the attack and fracas which occurred in Ipele, in Owo Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

Members of the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC)and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area clashed injuring about eight people, while over 20 vehicles were destroyed during the fight when the campaign team of the candidate of the PDP, Mr Eyitayo Jegede visited the town.

Confirming the arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said six persons who allegedly destroyed the billboards of the candidate of the APC, Rotimi Akeredolu in Ipele community have been apprehended.

He said men of the police from the command were already trailing those who allegedly destroyed the PDP billboards, to arrest them.

He said, ” There was a clash in Ipele and we have begun an investigation into the matter because there were allegations and counter-allegations from both parties.

“But we have arrested those who destroyed the APC billboards and we are also trying to get those who destroyed the PDP billboards in the community.”

