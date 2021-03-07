Police arrest six over mayhem in Ikenne

Six persons have been arrested by the Police in Ogun State in connection to the unrest over Obaship tussle in Ikenne-Remo, over the weekend.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that crisis broke out following the decision of Alakenne of Ikenne-Remo, Oba Adeyinka Onakade, to celebrate a traditional festival “Jajajaba”.

Oba Onakade was reported to have directed a town crier to announce the preparatory rites of the festival to the community.

The town crier according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was attacked by some hoodlums and the gong seized.

It was learnt that the hoodlums were loyalists to those opposing Oba Onakade as the recognised monarch of the town.

Oyeyemi said the decision to hold the festival and the fencing of a parcel of land where traditional rites were performed in the town by Oba Onakade, did not go down well with them.

This development led to fracas between the two sides leaving many injured and property destroyed

The quick intervention of the Area Commander of Sagamu prevented the fracas from getting out of hand.

Also, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, paid a visit to the town and held a peace meeting with the parties involved separately.

The CP warned them to eschew violence, embrace peace and follow due process of the law in resolving their differences.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, informed that while the CP was still holding a peace talk in the town, some people suspected to be hired thugs and local hunters retaliated against destruction of property allegedly damaged in the cause of the fracas.

In the process six persons namely Olasunkanmi Enigbokan; Oluwashina Kafisanwo; Olusegun Odukoya; Lawal Adebayo; Suraju Animashun and Qudus Mabadeje were arrested with dangerous weapons and assorted charms.They were said to have confessed to the offence

The CP ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

He further warned that anybody caught with weapons or attempting to harm any person or destroy any property would be dealt with decisively.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE