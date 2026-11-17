The Nigeria Police Force has arrested seven suspected members of two criminal networks operating across several states in northern Nigeria and recovered 21 assorted firearms, including 16 AK-47 rifles, a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), three M16 CQB sniper rifles and a Milkor grenade launcher.

The operations, conducted by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department-Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS) between October 10 and November 8, 2026, also led to the recovery of 3,950 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, seven empty rifle magazines and four vehicles.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Ineidu, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday on the operational outcomes of the squad.

He explained that the operations targeted a violent kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate operating across Kaduna, Kano and Jigawa states, as well as a cross-border arms trafficking network allegedly smuggling high-calibre weapons from the Niger Republic into Nigeria.

He said the operations were carried out under the strategic leadership and command of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, adding that the Force remained committed to intelligence-led policing to dismantle organised criminal networks nationwide.

According to him, investigations into both cases were ongoing, while operatives were intensifying efforts to apprehend fleeing members of the networks and recover other weapons.

He explained that in the first operation, police operatives arrested five key suspects between October 10 and 22, 2026, following actionable intelligence linking them to a multi-state kidnapping and violent crime syndicate.

He said the suspects included Auwalu Yakubu Kura, 35, also known as Bakin Wuta, from Dogarawa, Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State; Hamisu Yasu, 35, also known as Auta, from Giwa LGA, Kaduna State; Sabo Gambo, 34, also known as Dan Sabo, from Sabon Titi, Pan-Shekara, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State; and Sulaiman Musa, 27.

He identified Kura as the alleged leader of the syndicate, which investigators said had operated for more than six years across Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina and Kano states.

The syndicate was also alleged to have actively recruited younger operatives to sustain its cell structure and criminal activities.

According to the police spokesperson, forensic and investigative findings linked the network to several major violent incidents, including the March 6, 2025, attack on the Ringim vigilante office in Jigawa State, which resulted in the deaths of three vigilante operatives identified as Polo Shuaibu, Inusa Jibrin and Suleiman Manu. Another operative reportedly sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.

He added that the suspects were also linked to the fatal attack on Saleh Shuaibu, popularly known as Pia-Pia, the commander of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVS) in Anchau, Kubau LGA, Kaduna State, on June 17, 2025.

He further explained that during the attack, two JOJEF pump-action rifles were reportedly stolen.

Another incident attributed to the syndicate was the September 17, 2025, attack on the KADVS office in Zuntu town, Kubau LGA, which claimed the lives of Danladi Dantani, Abdullahi James and a civilian, Zakariya Mansir.

The FPRO further linked the group to the abduction and subsequent murder of Ahmed Yakubu Ruwata on September 19, 2025, despite the payment of ransom by his family.

The briefing also identified an attack on worshippers at a local mosque in Ikara LGA, Kaduna State, as one of the incidents allegedly connected to the syndicate. The attack resulted in the deaths of Mallam Isiyaku and eight other worshippers.

Similarly, the network was linked to an attack at Zungur, Kubau LGA, Kaduna State, on January 1, 2026, which resulted in the death of one Hassan.

The police also listed several high-profile abductions allegedly carried out by the syndicate, including the kidnapping of two women at Gubuchi, Makarfi LGA, where two persons were killed.

Other incidents included multiple abductions along the Falgore and Pan Beguwa axes of Kubau LGA, as well as the recent abduction of Alhaji Abdullahi Fika, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rogo LGA, Kano State, who was subsequently released.

The FPRO disclosed that the four suspects would remain in custody as operatives intensified efforts to rescue the remaining victims still being held captive, recover the two stolen pump-action rifles and arrest fleeing accomplices.

The FPRO further explained that in the second operation, three suspects were arrested over an alleged cross-border arms trafficking network accused of smuggling prohibited firearms from the Niger Republic into Nigeria and supplying weapons to armed bandit groups.

According to him, the suspects were identified as Aminu Ibrahim, 33, from Koza Village, Mai’Adua LGA, Katsina State; Masa’ud Bala, 35, from Daura LGA, Katsina State; and Idris Ahmed, 43, from Magada Village, Soba LGA, Kaduna State.

He said operatives intercepted a cross-border smuggling operation in the early hours of November 7, 2026, in Gode Forest along the Mai’Adua-Koza axis of Katsina State, leading to the arrest of Ibrahim.

He explained that a swift follow-up operation in Daura subsequently led to the arrest of Bala.

Investigations, according to him, revealed a structured cross-border logistics network that allegedly used feeder routes between the Niger Republic and Nigeria to smuggle prohibited firearms, contraband and victims of human trafficking.

He said Bala coordinated cross-border movements from foreign suppliers, while Ibrahim served as a local courier responsible for delivering weapons directly to armed bandit enclaves in Nigeria.

He said the operation was extended to Bauchi State on November 8, 2026, where operatives tracked and arrested Ahmed, described by the police as a major arms and logistics supplier.

He further explained that investigations linked Ahmed to the distribution of weapons across the North-East, North-West and North-Central regions, including the intercepted consignment allegedly destined for bandit enclaves in Kaduna State.

According to him, during the operation at Magama in Toro LGA, Bauchi State, armed members of Ahmed’s gang reportedly opened fire on the approaching police team.

“In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, two armed suspects sustained gunshot injuries. They were evacuated to an undisclosed hospital for medical treatment but were later confirmed dead by doctors and deposited at the morgue.”

He listed the exhibits recovered from the operation as one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), 16 AK-47 rifles, three M16 CQB sniper rifles and one Milkor grenade launcher.

Other recovered items included 3,950 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm GPMG ammunition, seven empty rifle magazines, one maroon Kia Sorento SUV, one red Volkswagen Golf saloon car, one black Galaxy van and one red Daylong motorcycle.

The Force spokesperson said all 21 recovered firearms and 3,950 rounds of live ammunition were being processed for forensic and ballistic analysis.

He added that operatives were pursuing other members of the network as investigations continued.

Police vow to dismantle criminal networks

The FPRO described the operations as a major disruption to the supply chains fuelling kidnapping and banditry across northern Nigeria.

He said the Nigeria Police Force would continue efforts to cut off illicit arms pipelines and ensure that all suspects were diligently prosecuted upon the conclusion of investigations.

He reiterated the commitment of the NPF to protecting lives and property and combating organised criminal activities across the country.