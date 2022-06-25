Police arrest, rescue suspect from mob for allegedly raping 75-year-old woman on her farm in Anambra

Anambra State Police operatives have rescued and arrested one suspected rapist, Mr Sunday Nwadiagba, a 30-year-old man from irate mob action for allegedly raping a 75-year-old woman on her farm.

The State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement he made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Saturday, said the suspect is a native of Eyiba, Ebonyi State.

He said the incident happened at Nkwelle Awkuzu in Oyi local government area of the state on Friday.

The statement reads, “Anambra State Operatives collaborating with Security agents at about 4pm on 24/6/2022 have rescued from mob action and arrested one Sunday Nwadiagba ‘M’ aged 30years from Eyiba, Ebonyi State for allegedly raping a 75yrs old woman living in Nkwelle Awkuzu.

Preliminary information reveals that the suspect was caught in the act at the farm on the victim, before the old woman screaming, got the attention of the passer-by and neighbours.

Before his arrest, angry mob had already beaten him to stupor. Meanwhile the victim and the suspect has been taken to hospital for medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng has reiterated the campaign against mob action by some members of the public who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of any crime.

They should endeavour to take such suspect to the nearest Police Station whenever they are apprehended.

This would afford the Police the opportunity to conduct an appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects, and bring them to justice by extant laws.





