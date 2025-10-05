Police arrest prime suspect in murder of 69-year-old woman in Anambra

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, acting on credible information, on 4th October 2025, stormed Aguleri and arrested the prime suspect, Obadigbo Emmanuel Anumudu, for beheading the late Mrs Obianuju Akubi, a 69-year-old woman from Umuleri community in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Sunday, the suspect had allegedly been on the run since 22nd July 2024 after he gruesomely murdered and beheaded Mrs Akubi.

He said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and further mentioned members of his gang who participated in the murder and beheading.

He also disclosed the whereabouts of the victim’s head, which was taken away after the heinous act.

Meanwhile, intensive efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the remaining gang members to ensure that justice is served.

Further developments will be communicated in due course.

