Police arrest pastor for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl in Lagos

Lagos State Police Command have arrested a pastor, Sunday Oluemeje for defiling a 14-year-old girl in the Akodo area of Ibeju-Lekki.

The acting image-maker of the police in the state, Stephen Kuti confirmed the arrest of the suspect to Tribune Online.

It was gathered that the pastor had lied to the victim and her mother and that he saw a very terrible vision on the teenager and lured them to where he wanted to do deliverance where he perpetrated the dastardly act.

According to Kuti, the suspect in his statement claimed that he was not the owner of the church, where he met the girl and her mother and that he was only invited there as a guest.

The mother of the victim, Ayomikun Eyianro, while speaking with Tribune Online, called on the police to ensure that the case is not swept under the carpet.

Ayomikun narrated that “I live in Epe. Yesterday, Wednesday, I came to Okun Akodo with my 14-year-old daughter to visit my mum. There is a church beside my mother’s house here in Akodo.

“In the evening, they were having a programme and there were a lot of people. I took my daughter there to appreciate God for journey mercy from Epe to Akodo.

“It was during the programme that he said that the pastor saw a vision on my daughter and that she will need deliverance.

“He told me to go and buy a coconut for my daughter. When he was leaving the church, he left a message that we should come to Baba Obele’s house in Akodo.

“It was in one of the rooms at Baba Obele’s house that he raped my daughter. I got information that the pastor had been staying in that house for some days.”

She lamented that “Now, the church is saying that they don’t know him. Baba Obele is also blaming my daughter for not raising the alarm.

“My daughter told me that the man gagged her mouth with a cloth and raped her. The police should help me to investigate the matter very well.”

Kuti, while confirming the incident to Tribune Online said ” He ( pastor) sent the mother to go and get the items for the deliverance when he had carnal knowledge of the girl.”

