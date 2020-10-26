Police arrest, parade 51 suspects in Abuja for looting

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Monday, arrested and paraded 51 suspected looters of different warehouses in Abuja.

Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, Mr Bala Ciroma, who made this known in Abuja during a press briefing, said officers were able to make recoveries of some looted items of Jabi-Daki-biu, Idu Industrial Estate and Karimo axis, following the wanton looting cum vandalisation of public and private warehouses within the areas by some hoodlums.

He then sounded a note of warning to persons engaging in all forms of criminality, especially the looting and vandalization within the territory, vowing that the command would not condone any act of undermining the safety of lives and properties of FCT residents.

This, according to him, was in compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on the mobilisation of all police operational assets to avert further malicious damage on public-private property and prevent all forms of violence.

According to him: “The command has deployed tactical strategies such as diligent motorised and foot patrol, deployment of personnel to key infrastructures, collaboration with sister security agencies, partnership with community stakeholders and other covet strategies type.”

While appealing to FCT residents to remain law-abiding and calm, the Police Commissioner reassured residents of the unflinching commitment of the command to provide adequate security within the nation’s Capital City.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks

Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…

BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

Police arrest, parade 51 suspects in Abuja for looting