Police arrest one suspect over killing of ten Ebonyi indigenes in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command said it has arrested one male suspect, Sunday Mbanu, in connection with the gruesome murder of ten Ebonyi indigenes in Ogboji community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state on Monday evening.

The arrest was contained in a statement issued to journalists in Awka by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to Ikenga, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, confirmed the arrest when he led a Joint Security Team comprising the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other sister agencies to the scene on Wednesday.

He said the suspect is currently assisting the police in their investigation and that the CP, however, reiterated that the incident is not a targeted attack on any indigene of any state, but a cowardly action by common enemies of the state.

“During the interaction with some stakeholders of the community, including the Traditional Prime Minister, President General of the Ogboji Community, and the son of the landlord where the meeting was held/the crime scene, some revelations were made as follows:

“There is a leadership squabble in the Association of Ebonyi State indigenes in the area.

“The meeting at which the incident occurred was held by the factional leadership of Ebonyi indigenes living in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“It was alleged that the association had earlier complained and written a petition to the President General of Ogboji without recourse to the security agencies.

“Meanwhile, as the PG was trying to use an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) strategy to resolve the issue, it escalated, leading to the unfortunate incident.

“The son of the landlord confirmed that one of the victims is a tenant in their compound and gave some details that the joint investigative team is working on.

“Given the above, the Joint Security Team, while condoling with the people of Ebonyi State—especially the family and friends of the deceased—wishes the injured a quick recovery.

“The visit also included a courtesy call on the Traditional Ruler of Ekwulobia.

The Anambra State Police Command remains committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book.

