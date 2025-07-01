Police arrest one over killing of three vigilante members in Edo

The Police Command in Edo State has arrested one Bello Salami, a suspected member of the Maphite confraternity, over his alleged involvement in the killing of three members of the State Security Corps over the weekend in Benin.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect, Bello Salami, 33, was arrested at the Benin Airport while trying to escape justice.

He said investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang, while the arrested suspect would be prosecuted in court.

It would be recalled that the three Edo State Security Corps members, popularly known as vigilantes, were reportedly shot dead by suspected cultists close to a popular brothel along Wire Road in Benin.

It was gathered that the deceased, identified as Eghosa Onaiwu, Lucky, and Charles, who were unarmed, were shot dead by their assailants.

According to reports, the vigilantes were relaxing at a house on Wire Road when the gunmen, in a Lexus jeep, stormed the area in commando style and reportedly opened fire on them, killing the vigilantes on the spot.

One other person, who was sitting close to the house, was said to have been hit by bullets.

It was gathered that there was tension in the area as the gunmen engaged in indiscriminate shooting in a bid to escape.

Sources said that immediately after the incident, police received intelligence reports that one of the principal suspects was at the Benin Airport trying to flee the city and was apprehended by operatives of the airport police division.

Meanwhile, one other person who sustained injuries in the attack was said to be receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

