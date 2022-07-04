Police arrest notorious cultist who escaped from prison in Ondo 

A notorious and murderous cultist terrorizing the Igbokoda community, who escaped in a jailbreak in Owo last March, Oluwatosin Ikuhemeyin, has been arrested by operatives of the State Police Command on Monday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, speaking while parading the suspect said the detectives have been on the trail of the notorious cultist known as 4G, because of his shooting skills.

Odunlami said the arrested cultist escaped from Owo prison with six others and has been on the wanted list of the command for a very long time after escaping from the prison.

According to Odunlami, “the suspect, Tosin Ikuhemeyin, a.k.a 4G, who has been on the wanted list of the command over his role in several cult clashes in the state which has led to the death of some members of another cult group.

“He was a leader of the Aye cult group and he was arrested in his hideout in the Igbokoda area of the state. He will be arraigned in court so I n.

Speaking, the 24 years old cultist said “I was a member of a cultist group called Aye and I am the leader, number one, in Igbokoda before I was arrested and sentenced to a correctional centre in Owo.

I was arrested this morning in Igbokoda, but I escaped from Owo Prison in a jailbreak with some six other people after spending two weeks in the prison.

“I met with some people in the prison led by one Dad, who have planned on how to escape from the prison before i got there and they co-opted me into the plans and it was successful.

“We escaped through the toilet and it took us some days as we always fill the toilet with water to weaken the place. There was an Hausa guy who understand the techniques and eventually we succeeded in escaping from the prison.





“I headed straight to Akure in my house to change my cloth and left the town to Ogun state where I work with some people before returning to Igbokoda to work with the fishermen on the sea. I only come to Igbokoda to relax when the policemen spotted me and arrested me.

He however confirmed that he used to be a sharpshooter but said he only killed three people and not several as claimed by the police and said “It has been long I involved in the killing, I have changed and I only killed three people during reprisal attack with a rival cult group.

“I have handed all my guns to one Golu who took over from me after I handed over the throne and they have all deserted me because they no longer trust me because I was arrested and escaped from prison.”

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

