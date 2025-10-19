Police arrest nine for alleged theft in Niger

Niger Police Command has arrested nine suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy, house breaking, theft, and receiving stolen property in Bosso area of Minna.

Police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, noting that the arrests followed a report received on August 27, 2025, after unknown hoodlums burgled a residence in Bosso Low-Cost area and carted away four steel doors, two burglary proofs, 24 windows, 24 metres of borehole cable, and 12 bags of cement.

He said diligent investigation and technical intelligence led to the arrest of five suspects — James Peter (22), Abdullahi Sani (26), Abubakar Mohammed Abba (17), Umar Usman Tasha (34), and Aliyu Usman Tasha (27) — all residents of Bosso, Minna.

The suspects allegedly confessed to selling the stolen items to four receivers: Nasiru Umar (35), Gambo Alhaji (35), Suleiman Isah (25), and Usman Mohammed (23), who were subsequently arrested at different locations.

Recovered exhibits include two doors, four windows, and a burglary-proof door.

SP Abiodun confirmed that investigation has been concluded and all nine suspects were charged in court on October 13, 2025.