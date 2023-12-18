A mechanic, 25, identified as Adedamola Oluwaseyi has been arrested by Lagos Police Command for allegedly absconding with a customer’s vehicle and selling in parts.

This was confirmed in a statement signed Monday by the image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old mechanic, Adedamola Oluwaseyi ‘m’, in Ladipo, Mushin while stripping and selling off a customer’s car in parts.

“The arrest came on the heels of the receipt of credible information by officers of Mushin Division who promptly mobilised to the scene,” the police spokesperson disclosed.

Hundeyin also stated; “Recovered from the suspect was a red Toyota Camry without number plate. Also missing from the vehicle were the engine, brain box, and the two front tyres.

“Further investigation revealed that the mechanic, after receiving the vehicle from the owner for repairs, proceeded to Ladipo Spare Parts Market to sell off the vehicle in parts.

“The police image maker also said; “suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…