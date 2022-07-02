Police arrest man with N80,000 worth of fake notes at POS outlet in Delta

•3 women nabbed for Child prostitution

Latest News
By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Police arrest man with N80,000 worth of fake notes at POS outlet in Delta, Suspected mentally-deranged person stabs man to death in Delta, Police nab suspected cultists, Police nab suspected cultists, Collapsed toilet wall kills, Two died others injured, Bayelsa PDP primaries, IPOB's threat to enforce, Gully erosion kills boy, threatens 20 buildings in Delta community, One fatally injured as rival cults clash in Warri, Police rescue 5 underage girls allegedly used as sex slaves in Delta, Manhunt for man, Police raid hotel, arrest four cultists, recover stolen car in Delta, Cult-related attacks claim five lives in Delta community, Police arrest woman for attempting to chop off husband's manhood in Delta, Woman defiles 12-year-old niece with stick for stealing garri, fish in Delta, 2023:  Delta Traditional Rulers Council distances self from proposed monarchs summit, Gunmen reportedly kill army officer in Warri, Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land, Gardener commits suicide in Sapele, Auto crash kills six in Delta, Seven women feign blindness, arrested for child trafficking in Delta, others to death in Delta, Woman arrested for collecting N.4m to pass Nursing student in Delta, mad man burnt alive in Delta, Fleeing armed robbery suspects kill four in Delta, Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: One abducted, another injured, as gunshots rock communities, Eleven kidnapped persons rescued in Delta, Police arrest 35-year-old man for allegedly raping siblings in Delta, Girl escapes as two boys die at Effurun barracks fire incident, Hunter kills 60-year-old man in Delta for setting trap in farm, Four feared killed in Delta communities over land dispute, One kidnap victim rescued, Farmers outline reasons, detention of 14 youths in Delta community, Delta gov orders contractors, Two drown in Warri river, Protest, controversy trail killing of birthday celebrant in Delta, Dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed, 3 feared killed, Ekiugbo, Ihwreko communities, One killed in Delta, Angry tenant stones landlord, Delta residents ignore directive, Community exco swearing-in , Police arrest three cultists in Ogwashi Uku, Youth activities in Oghara suspended, Reactions trail Delta cabinet, Suspected ritualists chop off head, Delta lawmaker condemns abduction, Death toll of mysterious, missing seven-year-old, Woman crushed to death, Car Thief crushes pregnant woman, Unapproved clinic, High tension cable kills man, Delta, Delta Workers accept salary review, alawuru, mysterious disease, cults clash at Ughelli, delsu lecturer, anti-cult commander, Ughelli police, 18-year-old lady in Delta hotel, Ughelli cult shootout, Abducted husband of bank manager, delta robbers, cultists axe delta student, meat seller in sapele, woman in shallow grave, prosecution of killer-cop

The police in Asaba, Delta State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Michael Ozor from Abakiliki in Ebonyi State, with fake naira notes to the tune of N80,000.

The suspect was alleged to have made a POS transaction with the fake notes at Oko international market in Asaba with the intent to defraud the operator before the arrest.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement on Saturday, operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad while on routine patrol along the Asaba/Onitsha bridge sighted a mob, attacking the man in the market.

The statement added that the team rushed to the scene and rescued him as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, three women have been arrested for attempting to traffic a 16-year-old girl simply identified as Chidima from the state to the West African country of Mali for prostitution.

The arrest was sequel to a complaint via petition to the Area Commander Asaba, written on behalf of a victim of child trafficking (name withheld) who is 13-year-old and native of Izza north local government council of Ebonyi State, who was to be taken to Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha north council of the state for prostitution.

The suspects, all prostitutes, are 38-year-old Ado-Obi Oguguo, Chidima Osita 36, and Nkirnka Ikechukwu 30, all residing at Omerigboma village Oko, Oshimili South, Delta State.

The statement further explained: “A combined team of policemen and vigilante embarked on an intelligence-led operation, which led to the arrest of three suspects namely; Ado-Obi Oguguo ‘f’ age 38yrs, Chidima Osita age 36yrs, and Nkirnka Ikechukwu ‘f’ age 30yrs, all residing at Omerigboma Village Oko, Oshimili South, Delta State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects were into prostitution, and on 22/6/2022, they arranged for a girl named Chidima surname unknown age 16yrs to be taken to Mali for prostitution.


“Investigation is ongoing and effort to arrest other members of the syndicate is ongoing.”

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Police arrest man with fake notes…  Police arrest man with fake notes…

You might also like
Latest News

AHBN tasks African countries on effective COVID-19 vaccines mobilisation, coverage

Latest News

Atiku will win 2023 presidential election in Plateau ― PDP Group

Latest News

Kidnapped children found in Ondo church’s underground cell 

Latest News

NIS rescues 20-year-old victim of human trafficking in Oyo

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More