Police arrest man with N80,000 worth of fake notes at POS outlet in Delta

The police in Asaba, Delta State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Michael Ozor from Abakiliki in Ebonyi State, with fake naira notes to the tune of N80,000.

The suspect was alleged to have made a POS transaction with the fake notes at Oko international market in Asaba with the intent to defraud the operator before the arrest.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe in a statement on Saturday, operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad while on routine patrol along the Asaba/Onitsha bridge sighted a mob, attacking the man in the market.

The statement added that the team rushed to the scene and rescued him as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, three women have been arrested for attempting to traffic a 16-year-old girl simply identified as Chidima from the state to the West African country of Mali for prostitution.

The arrest was sequel to a complaint via petition to the Area Commander Asaba, written on behalf of a victim of child trafficking (name withheld) who is 13-year-old and native of Izza north local government council of Ebonyi State, who was to be taken to Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha north council of the state for prostitution.

The suspects, all prostitutes, are 38-year-old Ado-Obi Oguguo, Chidima Osita 36, and Nkirnka Ikechukwu 30, all residing at Omerigboma village Oko, Oshimili South, Delta State.

The statement further explained: “A combined team of policemen and vigilante embarked on an intelligence-led operation, which led to the arrest of three suspects namely; Ado-Obi Oguguo ‘f’ age 38yrs, Chidima Osita age 36yrs, and Nkirnka Ikechukwu ‘f’ age 30yrs, all residing at Omerigboma Village Oko, Oshimili South, Delta State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects were into prostitution, and on 22/6/2022, they arranged for a girl named Chidima surname unknown age 16yrs to be taken to Mali for prostitution.





“Investigation is ongoing and effort to arrest other members of the syndicate is ongoing.”

