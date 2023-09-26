THE Kano state police command has arrested one Ibrahim Adamu of Sallari Quarters, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State and recovered 106 stolen mobile phones, N115,940.00 and other items.

Other alleged stolen items recovered are 890 mobile phones, nine laptop computers, nine ATM cards and other accessories.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relation Office ( PPRO)SP Haruna Kiyawa and made available to journalists on Tuesday disclosed that the suspect has confessed to the crime

He stated that “The Police Command was following up on a public outcry received from the coordinators of Dansulaika GSM Market, Farm Center, Kano that on 24/08/2023 at about 2000hrs unknown person (s) broke into 11 shops through the roof ceilings and stole away the following items:

“Some Mobile Phones, Desktop and Laptop Computers some sales Money, ATM cards and other accessories, while the team of detectives conducted the discreet investigation with a view to arrest the perpetrator(s) and recover the properties stolen.

He however hinted that “A sustained intelligences led operation was launched that led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Adamu, ’m’, of Sallari Quarters, Tarauni LGA, Kano.’

SP Kiyawa further disclosed that the suspect confessed to the Police that he singlehandedly committed the offence and led them to the recovery of the 106 Mobile Phones, Nine Laptops Computers, sales money of the sum of N115,940:00, nine ATM cards, and other accessories

Further investigation led to the arrest of the following Persons who helped him to hide the Stolen Mobile Phones including other accessories:

They are: Musa Muhammad Shafi’u, ‘m’ 25 years old, Nusairu Nasiru, ‘m’ 22 years old, and Usman Muhammad, ‘m’ 25 years old, all of Dukawuya Quarters, Kano. Consequent to an in-depth investigation, a total of 890 Mobile Phones were recovered from them.

The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the ongoing the PPRO said.

The PPRO in the statement said that the Commissioner of Police while appreciating the good People of the State for their understanding, support and cooperation, also advice shop owners to be mindful of whom they entrust with their business and further reiterates that the Police Command will continue to be committed to safeguarding life and property of all the inhabitants in the State.

