Police arrest man who killed, buried friend in his house in Kogi

Kogi State Police Command has arrested a middle age man for killing his friend and burying his dead body in his own house in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Tribune Online reliably gathered the incident happened in Felele, in Lokoja where the late Kehinde resided with his family.

The middle-aged man (name withheld) killed his friend, the late Mr Kehinde Ajayi on Sunday 24th of July 2022 who just bought a Toyota Sienna ash colour with registration number LSD 228 HJ.

The source added that the arrested killer who is into Air condition repair tricked the late Kehinde at about 10 am to come along with to celebrate the new car he just bought.

The source disclosed further that the late Kehinde and others went to an unknown place but were never seen again.

When the family of the late Kehinde reported the missing person to the Police, one of his friends who was a suspect was arrested last week and he gave useful information as to what happened to the late Kehinde.

The source said after killing him the suspect went away with his car.

It was gathered that on Monday he took the policemen to his own house where he allegedly buried the body of Kehinde.

However, some angry youths who were around when police recovered the body attacked the house of the suspect after the body have been exhumed from the house by the police.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ayah confirmed the incident.

He disclosed to Tribune Online that the body of late Kehinde has been recovered and an investigation is still on to arrest others who might have been involved in the killing of late Kehinde.

