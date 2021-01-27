Police arrest man who allegedly killed wife, child with shovel in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command have arrested a 28-year-old man, Chukwuemeka Obijofa, for allegedly hacking his wife Chisom Chukwuemeka, 26 years old and their four-year-old child, Amanda Chukwuemeka to death with a shovel at Ofufe Nza Village in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Tuesday.

CSP Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident in a statement said the suspect may have suffered some insanity as he reportedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained.

He was said to have equally used the same shovel to attack a local vigilante man who had tried to rescue the victims.

On getting a report of the attack, detectives had visited the scene where the victims were picked and rushed to a hospital at Ozubulu. They were however certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor, PPRO added.

Mohammed said the corpses of mother and child had been deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

According to him, the wounded vigilante was responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, has directed the Divisional Police Officer in the area to transfer the case to state CID, Awka, for a discreet investigation to unravel the actual cause of the incident.

