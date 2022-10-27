Police arrest man in possession of 101 PVCs in Sokoto

The Nigerian Police Force Sokoto State command on Thursday said it intercepted a man in possession of 101 permanent voter cards belonging to different persons.

Briefing journalists at the police officers mess Sokoto, the commissioner of police in the state, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, said his men have arrested a suspect following a credible intelligence in Sabon Birnin local government area of the state.

The commissioner said the police is yet to trace the actual owners of the PVCs but have through investigation found out that the owners of the PVCs are not all residents of Sabon Birnin where the suspect was arrested.

He called on members of the public especially those with cases of missing PVCs to visit the command headquarters where copies of the PVCs will be displayed for owner’s identification and collection.

The commissioner said the prosecution of the suspect will be facilitated by the proofs and testimonies of owners who show up at the command headquarters to claim their PVCs.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He also revealed that unclaimed PVCs will be returned to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for further investigation.

He explained that as the electioneering period is approaching the police in the state will work with other security agencies and the independent national electoral commission for the smooth conduct of the elections.





He further stated that the general public should not shield criminals but report them to the police for necessary action.

In another development, the commissioner also decorated newly promoted officers at the command with a charge to redouble their efforts in combating crimes.

He noted that promotion means higher responsibility because “he that much is given much is expected.”

He stated that police is an organization of reward stressing that their hardwork can earn them more promotions.