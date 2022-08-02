Police arrest man for possession, spending of fake currency, 4 others for attempted robbery in Gombe 

Gombe State Police Command has arrested a 31 years old man, Mustapha Adam Usman for the offence of being in possession of materials for counterfeiting currencies and cheating innocent people.

According to the Command PPRO, ASP Madrid Mu’azu Abubakar, Mustapha Adam Usman of Shagari quarters, Kano, Kano State was arrested based on information received by the Command.

According to the PPRO, ”on the 27/07/2022 at about 1130hrs, one Mannir Mohammed of Pantami quarters Gombe, who is a POS operator reported at Pantami Division that on the same date at about 0900hrs, the above-named suspect came to his shop located at Abubakar Habu Hashidu street, GRA Gombe and asked the complainant to deposit the sum of N50,000.00 in an account 3177928913 domicile at First bank bearing the name of one Manu Ibrahim.

”He gave him the two wrappers of counterfeit money and left the shop telling him that he will come back and complete the transaction, only for the complainant to discover that the wrappers are not money but papers.

”The fake currency has been recovered as an exhibit while the case has been transferred to SCID for discrete investigation after which the suspect will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

”Also, the Command arrested one Jamilu Hashimu, 21 years, Tasiu Tukur aged 33 years of Kuri, Bashir Yusuf alias ‘Mai Galafi’ aged 19 years of Kuri and Maharazu Yahaya aged 19yrs of Kuri all of Yamaltu Deba LGA of Gombe State for the offense of criminal conspiracy, mischief, being in possession of dangerous weapons and attempt to commit an offence of robbery.

”On the 28/07/2022 at about 1400hrs, Police operatives from Deba Divisional Police headquarters arrested the suspects in connection to the above case.





”It was reported that after Governor of Gombe State, Alh. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had concluded the flag-off ceremony of Gombe State Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (GO-care) at Kuri village in Yamaltu Deba LGA and left with his entourage, beneficiaries were given some farm materials.

”The above-named suspects at the venue, attempted to forcefully steal the remaining materials but were prevented by the Police deployed to cover the occasion.”

The youths were said to have further mobilized themselves and laid an ambush at the outskirt of Kuri village where they tried to hijack the materials from vehicles conveying them out of the village.

The suspects, however, barricaded the road at a bridge outside the village and on sighting the guest the youth started stoning the vehicles going out of the village.

They were arrested and have confessed to the crime while an investigation is ongoing and they will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita appealed to all peace-loving citizens of Gombe State to continue to partner, and co-operate with the Command by furnishing it with credible information about the activities of the men of the underworld.

The Police Commissioner also assured that the Command will not tolerate any kind of thuggery or radicalism before, during and after the electioneering campaigns telling the parents/guardians to warn their children or wards against the unwholesome act.