Police arrest man for homosexuality, others for rape in Bauchi

One Nasiru Ibrahim, a resident in Zango area, Bauchi metropolis, has been arrested by Bauchi State Police Command for luring his son, Usman Abdulkarim, a 5-year-old into his room on different occasions and forcefully had anal sexual intercourse with him.

Command PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili stated that one Abdulkarim Jibrin a 45-year-old man of the same address with the suspect reported the case at the Dutsen Tanshi Police Division.

However, the suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime just as he also confessed to have engaged in the same affairs with one Yusuf Abdulkarim 8 years old and Mujahid Abdulkarim 7 years of same address.

The PPRO added that so far, Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was found to be reactive of Hepatitis B assuring that further development will be made available aftermath investigation is concluded.

Also, On the 19/06/2020 about at about 2030hrs, one Mohammed Yahaya, 37 years old of Dagauda town reported at Dambam Police Division that on the same date at about 1600hrs, his Daughter, one Fatima aged 10 years in the company of her friends named Uwale and Abba both of same address went to the bush situated in Dambam to fetch firewood there one Rilwanu Adamu 17 years lured her to the nearby river and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her against her consent, the suspect was arrested and has confessed to the crime.

Similarly, on 21/06/2020 at about 1200hrs, one Danjuma Abdullahi of Tilden Fulani in Toro LGA reported at the Station that on the 17/06/2020 at about 1400hrs, his wife, Abida Muhammad of same address observed some abnormality from their daughter, Amina Danjuma 5 years and upon enquiry, she narrated to her mother that one man took her into an uncompleted building at the same address and had carnal knowledge of her.

However, a medical examination revealed that the said Amina was raped, then, on 21/06/2020 at about 1130hrs the victim saw one Yushe’u Musa of Tilden Fulani and identified him to be her Rapist, the suspect was arrested and an investigation is still ongoing.

Furthermore, on the 30/06/2020 Police operatives attached to Misau Divisional Headquarters arrested, Muhammed Sani aged 24years; Hussain Umaru aged 73 years; Abdullahi Mohammed aged 20 years; Adamu Jauro aged 40 years Yahai Buba 35 years; Musa Mamman aged 35 years; Hassan Manu aged 18 years, Mustapha Muhammed aged 30 years all of Misau LGA, Bauchi State in connection with the case of Land demarcation dispute which claimed the lives of innocent natives of Zadawa, Misau LGA of Bauchi State.

As an investigation is still ongoing, the Exhibits recovered from the suspects include; Hoe, four cutlasses and other dangerous weapons used in the clash to cause grievous hurts that resulted in deaths.

