Police arrest man for defiling, raping 19-year-old daughter since she was 11

A fifty-year-old man, Ede Tyndale, who had been sleeping with his 19-year-old daughter, since she was 11 years old has been arrested by the police.

Tribune Online gathered that the suspect was forcing the victim to sleep with her since eight (8) years ago, whenever the mother was away.

The state PPRO, Bala Elkana in a statement, signed by him on Sunday confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Elkana also said that Tyndale was arrested following a report by the mother of the victim, who reportedly noticed some changes in the teenager.

He said, “On 09/05/2020 at about 1430 hours, a 45years old woman (name withheld) reported at Ikotun Police Station that her husband, Ede Tyndale ‘m’ 50 years old of Kajola Street, Ikotun is committing incest with their 19years old daughter (name withheld).”

He added that: “Trouble started when the woman noticed some strange behaviours from her daughter and decided to find out why the sudden disrespect towards her father.”

“The survivor opened up to her mother that her father started having sexual intercourse with her when she was 11years old.”

Elkana also continued that “the father often threatened violence whenever she resisted him and that the father instilled so much fear in her that she found it difficult to report to anybody.”

The suspect was arrested by detectives from the Family Support Unit. He confessed to the commission of the crime.

According to the police, after a thorough investigation into the case, the suspect was on 11/5/2020, charged to Chief Magistrate Court ll Ogba on five-count charges of Incest, Rape, Sexual harassment, Defilement and Sexual assault.

He is remanded in Police custody while the case is adjourned to 15/06/2020 for hearing.

‘Why Doctrines Of Christian Denominations Differ’

Professor David Irefin, a professor at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, is also an archbishop of Brotherhood of Cross and Star. In this interview, he speaks about the difference between his church and other denominations. YEKINI JIMOH brings excerpts… Read full story

Can Gambari Change @75?

PROFESSOR Ibrahim Agboola Gambari is one of the most dangerous public servants Nigeria has seen on the local and international scenes for about four decades now. As he was officially announced as new Chief of Staff to the President on Wednesday, I called a global diplomat with great concern for Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

What Marriage Has Done To My Life —Adekunle Gold

Popular alternative singer, Adekunle Gold may have travelled around the world, performed at some the biggest stages across Europe, including the 02 Arena, and emerged one of the most sought after Nigerian music stars. He may have had plenty of successes recorded in the last five years since he broke into the Nigerian… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE