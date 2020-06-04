Police arrest man for defiling his two daughters in Niger

The Police in Niger have arrested a 50-year old man, Peter Ayemoba of New Golden Prime street, in Rafin Sanyin community in Suleja Local Government area of the state allegedly for sexually abusing two of his biological daughters, aged between 20-22years old on different occasions

The suspect was said to have been nabbed by the police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division Suleja, on Tuesday, 2nd June 2020, at about 21:30hours while acting on a tip off.

A Press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, ASP Wasiu A. Abiodun, a copy of which was made available to Tribune Online, on Monday, in Minna, adding that the suspect had been having carnal knowledge of his two daughters since 2013 and till 2019.

The statement disclosed that Police investigation revealed that the the said suspect, Peter Ayemoba, was in the habit of threatening to kill the two young girls and commit suicide if they deny him sexual relationship him, after which they would submit themselves to him to have his way, though illegally. .

The Police spokesman confirmed that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime.

He, however, assured that the case will soon be arraigned in and charged for incest after investigation must have been concluded by the police on the matter.

