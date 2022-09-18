Police arrest man for defiling 9-year-old girl in Lagos

Latest News
By Olalekan Olabulo
Police man girl Lagos,Police killers cleric Yobe ,in Anambra, Kubwa market fire: FCT police begin investigations, Police seek medical workers, native doctors support to arrest kidnappers in Bayelsa, Robbery scare: Police flay closure of banks, financial institutions in Ijebu-Ode, Retired senior police officers protest poor remuneration in Edo. IGP 80-year-old Anambra police Police daughters of Ibadan school proprietor Police, .Lagos club shooting: Police arrest personnel involved
The Police in Lagos State have arrested a 29-year- old man, Isaac Adediran for allegedly defiling a 9-year- old girl in the Ikorodu area of the state
The Spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the Tribune Online.
Hundeyin said the suspect was reported to the police by the mother of the survivor after she noticed a strange discharge from her private part.
“On 10/09/22 at about 15:00 hrs, one mother, names withheld, of Ofin One Egan Street, Ofin Ile, Ikorodu reported to the police that at about 05:00 hrs, her daughter, names withheld age 9yrs old complained of stomach pains to her and she checked her private part, where she discovered that the girl was discharging.”
The police image maker added that ” On enquiry, it was discovered that the victim was lured and defiled by one Isaac Adediran, age 21 yrs old at the aforementioned address on 04/09/22
” Victim was taken to Ita Ilewa Medical Centre for treatment” the Lagos police image maker also confirmed to Tribune Online.
Hundeyin also noted that “The suspect has been arrested and Investigation is in progress ” ..


He also added that the case has been transferred to the Gender Unit at the state police comma d headquarters in Ikeja for proper Investigations.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Latest News

FG beefs up security around airports as NANS threaten to shut down airports

Latest News

Buhari to give keynote address as Nigeria hosts global investment forum

Latest News

NDLEA nabs ex-convict, who returned from Ethiopian prison with cocaine at airport

Latest News

Invitation of mining companies operating in Kogi is not to witch-hunt any investor —…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More