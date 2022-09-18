Police arrest man for defiling 9-year-old girl in Lagos

The Police in Lagos State have arrested a 29-year- old man, Isaac Adediran for allegedly defiling a 9-year- old girl in the Ikorodu area of the state

The Spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to the Tribune Online.

Hundeyin said the suspect was reported to the police by the mother of the survivor after she noticed a strange discharge from her private part.

“On 10/09/22 at about 15:00 hrs, one mother, names withheld, of Ofin One Egan Street, Ofin Ile, Ikorodu reported to the police that at about 05:00 hrs, her daughter, names withheld age 9yrs old complained of stomach pains to her and she checked her private part, where she discovered that the girl was discharging.”

The police image maker added that ” On enquiry, it was discovered that the victim was lured and defiled by one Isaac Adediran, age 21 yrs old at the aforementioned address on 04/09/22

” Victim was taken to Ita Ilewa Medical Centre for treatment” the Lagos police image maker also confirmed to Tribune Online.

Hundeyin also noted that “The suspect has been arrested and Investigation is in progress ” ..





He also added that the case has been transferred to the Gender Unit at the state police comma d headquarters in Ikeja for proper Investigations.