Police arrest man, 25, for allegedly raping 70-year-old woman

The Police Command in Ogun, on Thursday, said it had arrested a 25-year-old, Wasiu Bankole, for alleged forceful carnal knowledge of a 70-year-old woman.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this disclosure in a statement in Abeokuta.

The spokesman said that Bankole allegedly committed the offence on Tuesday at Abule Lemode area of Ijoko in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi stated that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following a report by the victim at the Agbado Divisional Police Station.

He said that the suspect allegedly broke into the septuagenarian’s house at 8 p.m. on Tuesday to commit the alleged offence.

“The victim stated further that it was one of her neighbours, who heard her screaming that came to rescue her by using a stick to hit the suspect on his back.

“The victim added that the suspect immediately jumped off her and ran away, leaving his clothes, shoes and torchlight inside her room.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Agbado Division, SP Kuranga Yero, dispatched detectives to look for the suspect in order to bring him to justice.

“The detectives succeeded in getting him arrested on Wednesday around Ijoko area and brought him to the station.

“On interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime but claimed to have acted under the influence of alcohol.

“The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention.”

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit, State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

