Police arrest lecturer, daughter for allegedly brutalising student in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a lecturer, Dr Fred Ekpa Ayokhai, and his daughter, Emmanuela Ekpa Ayokhai, for allegedly brutalising a 20-year-old student in Lafia, the state capital.

Dr Ayokhai, an Associate Professor with the Department of History and International Studies, Federal University of Lafia, was arrested following a viral tweet of assault on 20-year-old Blessing Mathias.

In a series of viral videos captured in Lafia, Ayokhai was seen with his children assaulting and stripping the 20-year-old naked.

It was learnt that the fight between the girls ensued after Blessing discovered that Emanuella had her boyfriend, simply referred to as IG’s phone number on her phone and refused to delete same when she was asked to do so.

After the discovery, Blessing was said to have beaten up the lecturer’s daughter, Emanuella over the development.

It was further gathered that days after the incident, Fred Ekpa Ayokhai, his Daughter Emanuella and brother, Praise Shola, and others attacked Blessing in retaliation.

The lecturer as captured in a viral video used scissors to cut off Blessing’s wears.

The state police command through its Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

“It is gratifying to state that, two suspects namely: Dr Fred Ekpa Ayokhai, an associate professor with the Department of History and International Studies, Federal University of Lafia and one Emmanuela Ekpa Ayokhai have been arrested in connection with the case while the vehicle belonging to Dr Fred which was used in conveying the victim to a location along Kwandere road, Lafia where she was assaulted has been recovered.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that Emmanuela Ekpa Ayokhai and the victim had a misunderstanding over a man named IG.

The victim accused Emmanuela of snatching her supposed boyfriend and assaulting her.

In retaliation, Emmanuela mobilised her family, went after the victim and got her assaulted as well,” he explained.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police, AIG Adesina Soyemi, has ordered an intensive manhunt for other fleeing suspects and further directed that, those arrested be charged to court for prosecution upon conclusion of the investigation at the State Criminal Department, Lafia.

