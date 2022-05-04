Police arrest land thug with charms in Lagos

The police in Lagos State have arrested another suspected land thug in the 6th Avenue area of FESTAC Town in the state.

The arrest of the suspect, simply identified as Oluwatosin Jacob, came less than two weeks after another armed thug, Ayo Olatunji was arrested in the area.

Sources in the area told the Nigerian Tribune that the arrested suspect was one of the armed thugs, terrorizing the 6th and 7th Avenue area of FESTAC town.

Other members of the armed thugs that invaded the area escaped but Oluwatosin was arrested with assorted charms.

One of the labourers, who were working at the construction site, when the armed thugs invaded the area and who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with journalists said ” We were working on-site when some thugs came to attack us .”

The labourer added that ” One of them shot into the air and we ran in different directions but luckily, the police arrived and arrested one of them, while others escaped .”





He also continued that ” When they searched him, they found a lot of charms with him. He could not explain what he was doing with the charms in that place. He was taken away to FESTAC police station .”

Ayo Olatunji, one of the suspects, who were charged to court had claimed to have been recruited by a certain T J and Oluomo.

The police are still on the trail of TJ and Oluomo when another set of thugs invaded the FESTAC community.

Efforts to speak with the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin failed as calls to his mobile phone lines were not answered at the time of filing this report.

