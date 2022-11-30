 Police arrest kidnap kingpin after 7 years of manhunt in Anambra 

Anambra State Police Command finally arrested a kidnap kingpin, Mathew Edozieuno Nwankwo, who has been on the run since 2015 when he was declared wanted.

The suspect was a member of a notorious kidnap gang that had been terrorizing the state during the regime of Governor Willie Obiano, and had fled from the state while his gang members were arrested.

Nwankwo was said to have reappeared in the state with the impression that since the regime of Obiano has passed, he could enjoy a safe haven in the area.

But based on a tip-off to the State Police Command, Nwankwo was arrested at his village, Nteje in Oyi local government area by officers of the Command in the wee hours of Tuesday this week.

Recall that his house was demolished along with that of his gang members at Nteje and Umueri respectively while he was on the run.

The leader of the team that carried out the demolition, Asst Police Commissioner Joseph Agugoesi said other gang members are; Mr. Solomon Chi’buzor Morah aka Mmili, and Hyacinth Chibudu whose houses were also demolished.

He further noted that the gang members have as it were been ripping off money as ransom to the tune of about #70 million from their victims before they were arrested.

Confirming the arrest of Mathew Nwankwo, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the suspect is in police custody adding that further investigations are still ongoing.

Ikenga also said that it would be too hasty to make public the preliminary findings in order not to jeopardize further investigations.