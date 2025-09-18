Police arrest Islamic cleric with suspected human flesh in Oyo

Oyo Police Command have confirmed the arrest of a middle-aged Islamic, identified as Alfa Basiru with items suspected to be human flesh at Ibadan Toll gate end of Lagos expressway.

Also, the Stop and Search team of the Command have recovered a Toyota Camry car abandoned by the owner who allegedly took to his heels during the search on the expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adewale Osifeso confirmed the arrest of the cleric and the recovery of the car on the verified X handle of the Command on Thursday.

He disclosed that the discovery was made during a Stop and Search carried out by the Federal Highway Patrol Team on an bound Lagos bus with registration number XA 561 IRG bus at Ibadan Toll gate end.

Osifeso said the case has been transferred to the homicide section of the Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku for further investigation.

He added that forensic analysis would be carried out on the seized item to determine the content.

In another development, Osifeso has confirmed the recovery of a Toyota Camry abandoned by the owner during a search.

He stated that police operatives flagged down the said car during a search while the driver in the process took to his heels to escape arrest..

His account of the incident, “The car has been taken into custody by the Command while members of the public with legitimate claims to the vehicle are urged to come forward with verifiable documents or contact the Police Command,” he said.

The PPRO said that Stop and Search operations were not exaggerated security theatrics, but real and deliberate measures to maintain law and order and as well as ensuring the safety of residents and travellers within Oyo State.

Osifeso said that the command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, appreciated the public for their continued cooperation and understanding.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE