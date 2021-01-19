Police arrest impersonator, recover fake police warrant cards, handcuffs, others in Abuja

Police operatives attached to the Mabushi Division of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command (FCT), Abuja have arrested one Mohammed Abdulrahman for allegedly impersonating as a Superintendent of Police and an operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the spokesperson of the Command, ASP. Mariam Yusuf.

The PPRO stated that the suspect who was arrested by operatives at Mabushi following a tip-off was notorious for defrauding and attacking unsuspecting members of the public by parading himself as a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect, according to Yusuf include two warrant cards, one handcuff, one tear spray, one black belt, one red fez cap, one black belt, one cutlass and one Toyota Camry black colour with registration number: AGL 541 ET.

The PPRO stated that the Commissioner of Police of the Command, CP Bala Ciroma, has urged the members of the public to report suspicious happenings and criminals in their environments to the nearest police formation for prompt action.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…