Police arrest Ibadan based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat

An Ibadan based broadcaster and Chairman of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat has been arrested.

Police, as reliably informed invaded the premises of his radio station in Ibadan on Thursday to carry out his arrest.

His arrest, as reliably informed might not be unconnected with his calls for thourough nvestigation cum report on the murder of a post graduate student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, late Timothy Adegoke

Adegoke died at the Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife and had been buried by his family has become a subject of national discuss, noting the circumstances surrounding his mysterious death.

An arrested broadcaster, Hamzat has been at the vanguard of the various groups that have been calling on the security operatives to unravel the mystery surrounding the gruesome murder.

Confirming his arrest, the Agidigbo station manager, Yousuph Adebayo said,”We have been inundated with repeated calls and messages since the early hours of today following widespread concerns by well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad, our colleagues in the media and the general public about the safety of our Chairman at Sure Etiquelte Media Plus Ltd, the parent company for Agidigbo FM, Ibadan, Agidigbo FM, Lagos and Agidigbo Television, Mr. Oriyomi Hamzat.





“Hence, we will like to use this medium to inform everyone that Mr. Oriyomi Hamzat has in the past few days been subjected to regular invites and questioning by several security operatives, including but not limited to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB); all of which he dutifully honoured and attended to.

The premise of these invites and

questioning is unconnected with his consistent call for due diligence in the trial of Chief Rahman Adegoke Adedoyin over the death of Timothy Adegoke who died under unfortunate circumstances in the former’s hotel in Osun State.

“It would be realized that Mr. Oriyomi Hamzat’s constant call for justice for the deceased has been a source of concern for the accused.

“However, the entire situation began to escalate when the SIB started plans to hand over Mr. Hamzat to the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and in the early hours of today, Thursday, 26′ of May, 2022, he was arrested and as we speak has been whisked away to Abuja.

“We seek to reiterate here to well-meaning Nigerians, the media and the general public, that the reason for which Mr. Oriyomi Hamzat was arrested is his defiant call for justice for Timothy Adegoke and extensive support for the deceased’s family. We, therefore appeal to all Nigerians to kindly lend their voice to ensure that Oriyomi Hamzat won’t be subjected to inhumane treatment and undue incarceration just for standing for the truth and for humanity.

“We are strengthened by the staunch support and camaraderie from several corers so far and we promise to keep

the general public abreast of further developments.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo Police Command, Adewale Osifeso directed our correspondent to contact Force Public Relations Officer, Abuja for confirmation.

