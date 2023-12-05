Kwara State Police Command at the weekend arrested a self-professed herbalist, Sultan Ojuwoni, also known as Atakoro, for alleged rape and fraud.

It was gathered that the herbalist allegedly raped a 21-year-old fashion-design apprentice, identified as Firdaus Jimoh, in his shrine located in Ibadan.

The Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the victim had sought refuge with her mom’s friend, Alhaja Omowumi, after a disagreement with her mother in Ilorin.

According to a source, “Firdaus went to temporarily live with her mom’s friend, Alhaja Omowumi, when she had a minor domestic difference with her mother because the house is closer to the fashion designer shop where she’s an apprentice.

“However, a few days ago in Alhaja Omowumi’s house, the woman declared her gold trinkets missing and suspected Firdaus.

“Alhaja called and informed Firdaus’ mother of her missing jewellery, threatening to invite the police.

“She took Firdaus and her children (Medinat and Ayinde) to the ‘B’ Division police station at Surulere, Ilorin, as suspects.

They left the police station shortly afterwards and headed to Atakoro’s house in Ibadan for traditional consultation.

“However, Atakoro consulted and confirmed that none of the trio of Medinat, Ayinde, and Fridaus stole the missing jewellery.

“Not satisfied, Alhaja Omowumi insisted that Firdaus stole her jewellery and, as such, should be spiritually checked thoroughly.”.

Meanwhile, the Kwara state police command launched a manhunt for Atakoro last Friday and Saturday before he was arrested in Lagos and brought to Ilorin, Kwara state.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adetoun Adeyemi, confirmed the story, saying, “The court did not sit on Tuesday due to prison visitation. We hope it will tomorrow.”.

