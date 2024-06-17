Police in Anambra State have intercepted a gunrunner, Felix Owaya, from Delta State, who specialises in supplying arms and ammunition to men of the underworld.

In a press release by the Anambra State Police Command, its spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the man was nabbed in Onitsha.

The release read, “On June 15, 2024, by 1:30 pm, police operatives attached to the Fegge division, while on patrol along Niger Street, arrested one Felix Owaya ‘M’, aged 48, of Ika South LGA of Delta State.

“The operatives recovered 375 live cartridges from him.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was sent by one Mr. Charles Ogboma to a man he has yet to mention to collect the ammunition.

“Meanwhile, the investigation is still ongoing.”

Ikenga quoted the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, as commending the operatives who made the recovery for their vigilance and tenacity of purpose.

He was also quoted as directing all personnel in the command to sustain the tempo of crime prevention and detection in service of the people of the state.

