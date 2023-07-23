Police operatives in Anambra have arrested a lone armed man, lurking around the premises of a popular hotel in Awka, the State Capital.

It is speculated that the man may have trailed a guest to the hotel, hoping to strike once the guest is leaving.

The Spokesperson for Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said the man was seen lurking around the premises of the hotel in a suspicious manner when operatives who were on surveillance decided to accost him.

Ikenga said surveillance operatives observed the man prowling around the premises and decided to conduct a search on him.

“One English-made pistol and three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from him.

“The suspect gave his name as Akuchieani Echezona and is a resident of Ifite Awka. He was quickly disarmed, arrested and taken into custody.”

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has ordered State CID Awka to take over the case and investigate the source of the weapon as well as the gunman’s intention, going to a hotel armed.

He said the suspect will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.