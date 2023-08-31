Anambra State Police Command have arrested a four-man gang of burglars, who allegedly specialise in burgling commercial shops across the State.

The State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this said operatives of the command acted on a tip off, to arrest the suspects.

He said: “Acting on a tip-off received on 30th August, 2023 the Police stormed the hideout of the gang and cordoned it off to prevent escape of any of the gang members.

“Four suspects, all of them from Ebonyi were arrested while various items were recovered from them.”

Ikenga listed the items to include: “two ladies motorcycles, two big generators, one wheelbarrow, one deep freezer, three bags of rice and two large iron cutters.

A press release by Ikenga stated that: “On Interrogation the suspects confessed to have broken into a store at Nanka in Orumba North LGA of Anambra State to steal the recovered items.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who commended the newly posted DPO in Ogidi, CSP Uche Onyinaya, for hitting the ground running, having earlier arrested and recovered a Baretta Pistol from a cultist, asked the personnel not to relent in their pursuit of criminal elements.

“He has directed that investigation be extended to Nanka to locate owner of the store and Motor Licensing Office for records of owners of the motorcycles with a view to returning the recovered items to the rightful owners on bond, while suspects are to be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

