Police arrest four suspects for criminal conspiracy, theft in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested four suspects for criminal conspiracy and theft of motorcycles in Minna.

This was contained in a statement by the command`s Public Relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Thursday in Minna.

Abiodun explained that on October 3, at about 9 pm, a direct complaint was received that Michael Isah, 23 years old from the BYJ area of Kwamba, had run away with his friend’s TBS motorcycle.

He explained further that the motorcycle’s registration. The number is ABJ 402 MV valued at over N1 million.

“On receipt of this, Police operatives of Maje division swung into action and were on the lookout for the suspect with the motorcycle.

“Fortunately, on October 4, at about 11:30 am, the said motorcycle was found with Abubakar Mutawakil of Kwamba, making efforts to get a buyer for the motorcycle.

“He was immediately arrested, and he confessed to the crime. He also led the operatives to arrest Michael Isah, who gave him the motorcycle for disposal,” he said.

In a related development, on October 2, at about 4:30 pm, Police operatives of ‘A’ Division, Bida, intercepted and arrested Adamu Mohammed, 23 years of Masaba area of Bida.

He was arrested with a TVS motorcycle bearing Reg. No. GWA 346 VZ is suspected of being a stolen motorcycle.

“During interrogation, he confessed that he stole the motorcycle from Ndasako village of Wushishi Local Government Area.

“The owner of the motorcycle was later contacted and confirmed the theft, while the suspect was charged in court for prosecution,” he said.

Similarly, on the same date, at about 8 am, Police operatives attached to Katcha Division also arrested Abubakar Mohammed, of Gudungu village via Agaie, with an unregistered Bajaj motorcycle without a key.

He said that the suspect confessed that he stole the motorcycle from Cheche village via Katcha, but he was arrested along the Agaie-Katcha road.

NAN

