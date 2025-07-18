Police arrest four suspected vandals in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom Police Command has arrested four suspected vandals during a raid on scrap dumpsites within the state capital.

This was announced in a statement endorsed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ms. Timfon John, on Friday.

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended on July 15, following an intelligence-led raid of two scrap dump sites in Uyo.

It said that during the raid, a significant quantity of suspected stolen government and public property was recovered.

“The operation commenced at approximately 4:45 p.m. on July 15, and one suspect apprehended during a separate raid provided information leading operatives to the locations where stolen items were being sold.

“Acting on this intelligence, at about 9:00 p.m. the same day, operatives of the command raided the two scrap dumps. During the raids, three additional suspects were arrested,” Ms John said.

The police spokesperson said pieces of generator sets, suspected vandalised government aluminium electric cables, roofing sheets, and burnt copper electric wires were recovered from the suspects.

Other items recovered include a brand-new set of assorted spanners in various sizes, approximately half a bag of five-inch nails, an empty 5kg gas cylinder, galvanised pipes, and angle bars.

Ms John said that the investigation was ongoing and the suspected vandals in Akwa Ibom would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

