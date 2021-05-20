Police arrest four kidnappers, rescue two victims in Plateau

Plateau State Police Command has arrested four kidnappers and rescued two victims in the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement issued by the state police public relations officer Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah, the Command received a report of kidnapping at Derkong Village in Mangu LGA where unknown gunmen kidnapped four persons.

The statement depicted that Police operatives and Intelligence Respond team(IRT), promptly swung into action, rescued two of the victims and arrested four suspects adding that investigations are ongoing while concerted efforts are on to rescue the remaining victims and arrest other members of the syndicate.

The police Public Relations Officer also recalled that the kidnappers had unleashed terror on Gaya Layout near Chichim Quarters in Mangu town around 8.30 p.m. on May 19.

Recovered at the scene of the incident were 13 empty shells of bullets used during the shootout with security operatives.

Mr Lawrence Danat, the Executive Chairman of Mangu Local Government, condemned the action of the kidnappers and called on the security operatives to swing into action and rescue the remaining victims.

He commended the security operatives in the council, especially the police and vigilante group for arresting the kidnappers.

