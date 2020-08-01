Police arrest four fleeing armed robbers who attacked Oyo bank

OPERATIVES of the Oyo State police command have arrested the remaining four armed robbers who attacked an old generation bank in Okeho community in Kajola Local Government Area, last Wednesday.

Confirming the arrests on Saturday at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, the state Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, said all the weapons used by the criminals for the operation had also been recovered.

He said investigations were already ongoing into the operation.

The police commissioner had on Thursday, visited the town for an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the operation.

During the visit, Mr Enwonwu praised the collaboration between the police, the vigilance group members and local hunters, which thwarted the robbery operation.

He promised that the police, with the community policing initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, would continue to work with stakeholders across the state to bring crime to the barest minimum.

Some armed robbers had, on Wednesday, stormed a bank in Okeho at about 4:58 p.m., but the police, in collaboration with vigilance group members and local hunters, moved in, making the armed robbers to retreat.

In a bid to escape, three of them took the 18-seater bus they brought for the operation, which later had an accident.

A mob which caught up with the robber set them ablaze.