Police arrest five suspects, recover weapons, cannabis in Minna

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested five suspects for alleged thuggery, possession of dangerous weapons, and cannabis in Minna, the state capital.

According to the Command, the arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to tackle crime and social vices in the state capital. Police operatives attached to the ‘A’ and ‘B’ Divisions carried out coordinated raids on October 18, 2025, around 9 p.m.

The raids took place in Tudun-Natsira, Baida, Angwan-Kaje, PZ Area, Sabon-Gari, Abdulsalam Quarters, and parts of Gwari Market, where the suspects were apprehended.

In a statement issued in Minna on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said those arrested included Yunusa Yusuf of Angwan-Kaje, found with suspected cannabis; Mubarak Lawan (MBK), also caught with suspected cannabis; and Aliyu Magaji of PZ Area, who was found with a sword, a machete, and a pair of scissors.

Others, according to the statement, are Ibrahim Kabiru of Saiko and Abdullahi Yusuf of Gurara, both arrested with 20 wraps of suspected cannabis.

The statement added that all suspects are currently under investigation and will be charged to court once the process is completed. It also noted that the police would continue their monitoring and raid operations to maintain law and order across the state.

