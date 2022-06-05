Police arrest five suspects, one other for allegedly killing man in Niger

The Niger State Police Command have announced the arrest of five suspected thugs including a 23-year-old notorious gang leader identified as Isah Aliyu (a.k.a Gaye, Obasanjo) of Anguwan-Daji community within Minna metropolis for allegedly stabing one Muktar Bashir, a 25-year-old man to death for yet unknown reasons.

The Command identified the five suspected thugs now cooling their feet in the Police custody and assisting the Police with information over their criminal activities as “Ishaya Sunday aged 22yrs ‘m’ of Bosso, Sani Ibrahim aged 24yrs ‘m’ of Fadikpe, Aliyu Mohammed aged 24yrs ‘m’ of Bosso, and Isah Abdulrahman aged 20 yrs ‘m’ of Sauka-Kahuta, together with those earlier arrested.”

This was contained in a Press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun and made available to the newsmen over the weekend in Minna.

The statement added that “In view of the recent youth restiveness in Minna metropolis on 02/06/2022 at about 1900hrs, whereby some miscreants engaged themselves in a free-for-all around Angwan-Daji community and Limawa area of Minna,” stressing that “unfortunately during the fight, one Muktar Bashir aged 25yrs ‘m’ of Limawa area was stabbed to death.”

The Police Image Maker, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said, “Upon receipt of the information, Department of operations, Area Commander metro and other patrol teams in the metro were mobilized to the scene and two suspects were apprehended while others took to their heels.”

He, however, stated that the remains of the deceased victim, Muktar Bashir were taken to General Hospital Minna for an autopsy report and later released to the family for burial.





Furthermore, the statement noted that “Consequently, on 04/06/2022 at about 1020hrs, distress call was received of a suspected reprisal attack that some youths were engaging in a similar fight around stadium junction, along Bosso road in Minna causing panic and blockage of the road.”

The statement noted that Police tactical teams immediately moved to the area and three other suspects were arrested including a notorious gang leader from Angwan-Daji by name Isah Aliyu aged 23yrs (a.k.a Gaye, Obasanjo) who stabbed the said Muktar dead.

In the meantime, the PPRO, DSP, Wasiu Abiodun assured that adequate deployment of tactical teams has been strategically put in place around the identified areas where these menace occurred within the metropolis to forestall reoccurrence of the ugly incident.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, as urging members of the public not to panic and go about their lawful businesses as the Police shall continue the flushing of notorious gangsters and their fleeing members, not only in Minna, the state capital but in parts of the state.

