Police arrest five suspects for alleged killing, robbery in Osun

Osun State police command has arrested five suspects in connection with the killing of five persons in Ilesa on Saturday morning and those causing disturbances in Ile-Ife township of the state.

The state police command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, who made this known on Sunday, explained that three suspects were arrested in Ilesa while two others were arrested in Ile-Ife for alleged robbery incidents.

She added that plain cloth detectives and uniform officers had been deployed to the two cities and others in the state to fish out criminals.

Opalola who hinted further that, the state police are still in search of other suspected criminals who are unleashing terror on innocent citizens of the state, assured that all hands would be on deck to bring perpetrators of evil acts in the State to book.

The police spokesperson affirmed that all efforts are being intensified to ensure the state completely free from criminal acts.

She, however, charged parents and guardians to warn their wards against engaging themselves in nefarious and inhuman acts that could cause uproar in any given society.

Opalola, therefore, warned trouble makers and undesirable elements in the state to desist from their unholy acts or face the wrath of the law.

The police spokesperson said the police would not hesitate to right all wrongs in the state by waging war on criminals and at the same time, ensure the inhabitants of the state live in harmony with one another.

