Police arrest five for armed robbery, kidnappings, others in Osun

No fewer than five individuals are currently in the Osun State Police Command’s custody for various crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, car theft, cultism, and murder.

The suspects identified as Michael Ojo (27), Dotun Olumide (34), Adeboye Damilare Blessing (23), Taiwo Awoniran (28), and Onah David (29) said to be arrested by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, acting on credible intelligence.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, some of the stolen items recovered from them were firearms, vehicles, mobile phones, and other valuables.

“Other recovered items included a black Lexus Jeep (Registration No: GGE 197 JJ), a silver Toyota Camry Muscle (Registration No: BDG 684 HW), a 3½ bed frame, a 3½ mattress, four locally made single-barrel guns, and one cut-to-size double-barrel gun. Other recovered items include two Nokia C32 Android phones and several valuable documents”.

“On July 11, 2025, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad, acting on credible intelligence, arrested Michael Ojo in Ilesa with a stolen Lexus Jeep, car keys, and supporting documents.”

“Further investigation revealed that Ojo had led a gang of armed men to Akungba in Ondo State on June 20, 2025, where they reportedly kidnapped and murdered two victims, Mr. Abah John Friday and Ms. Okah Andrel, before fleeing with their Lexus Jeep, iPhones, and other belongings.”

“In a similar development, in a separate operation on July 10, 2025, officers from the Prompt Response Unit attached to the Ikire Area Command intercepted a Toyota Camry with a suspicious registration number. ”

“The driver, Dotun Olumide, fled the scene but was later apprehended. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the vehicle, along with a bed frame and mattress, from Poget Care Homes Foundation in Badagry, Lagos State, where he had worked as a security guard. The organization later confirmed the theft.”

“On June 22, 2025, Adeboye Damilare was arrested after he attempted to rob a boutique owner on Obalufon Street, Ile-Ife, using a locally made pistol. Although he fired a shot, the complainant escaped unhurt and raised an alarm, leading to his arrest. Damilare later confessed to purchasing the firearm for ₦60,000 from Taiwo Awoniran, who was arrested on June 27, 2025, in Modakeke. Three additional locally made firearms were recovered during Awoniran’s arrest.”

He, however, stated that” all suspects are currently in police custody and will be prosecuted upon the conclusion of investigations.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Gotan, commended the prompt action of his officers and charged them to keep the tempo.

He thereafter charged members of the public to always be vigilant and work hand in hand with the police to wage war against criminal actions in the society.

